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A second chance for Kendrick and his son

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKendrick Fulton

A second chance for Kendrick and his son

My name is Kendrick, and I am asking for your support as I begin rebuilding my life after surviving a nightmare I never should have endured. I was wrongfully convicted, spent years in prison, and was finally vindicated when the courts overturned my conviction. While my freedom has been restored, everything else I worked for was lost.


Today, I am starting over with almost nothing. I need a safe place to call home, reliable transportation to work, clothing, furniture, household essentials, and the basic necessities that many people take for granted. Most importantly, I need to create a stable home for my son, who is currently in Child Protective Services. Before he can come home, I must have a safe residence with working utilities and meet the requirements to provide him with the secure environment he deserves.


My goal is to raise $100,000 to rebuild my life with dignity and independence. These funds will help me secure housing, furnish a home, purchase a dependable vehicle, cover essential living expenses, pursue employment and education opportunities, pay legal and administrative costs related to rebuilding my life, and provide a stable foundation so I can reunite with my son.


I am not asking for a handout—I am asking for a genuine second chance. I lost years that can never be replaced, but I have not lost my determination to become a productive father, citizen, and member of my community. Your generosity will do more than provide financial support; it will restore hope, reunite a family, and help turn an unjust chapter into a story of healing and new beginnings.


If my story touches your heart, I humbly ask you to consider donating or sharing my campaign with others. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to bringing my son home and building the life we both deserve. Thank you for believing in second chances.

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