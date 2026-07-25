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A Second Chance For Abandoned Animals

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexis Taylor-Lam

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alexis Taylor-Lam

A Second Chance For Abandoned Animals

Like many areas, we live in a spot where people dump and abandon dogs. They become at a very high risk for death. Whether it's getting hit by a car or dehydration and starved. My family has always rescued animals and helped them with another chance at life. We used to have a 501c3. Due to the cost and moving, it wasn't something we could continue running. Many of you who know about 501c3 rescues know that all of your expenses are out of pocket and if you're lucky, you get donations. We were not in a spot to take in angels but if God has a plan, you trust that. So, here they are! These two sweet dogs were dumped and abandoned on the side of the road with no collars or identification, in the middle of the night. They are severely matted to the point the baby struggles walking and is covered in fleas. The matts are pulling their skin and stretching it. They are both very thin and skiddish. But despite everything, they are incredibly gentle and have been drinking and they are working on eating more. They are being monitored. We're trying to get them groomed asap, treated for fleas, and examined by a veterinarian. We are getting a spot set up for them so they have an area to roam while also staying safe. They will need spayed / neutered. (We don't know what gender the baby is due to the matting, we can't see).

Any donation—no matter how small—will go directly toward their care. If you can't donate, sharing their story would mean the world to us. Thank you for helping us give these dogs a second chance. ❤️

These are a few of the items that we are trying to get for them. Along with any other pet that we help.

A large dog run that can help protect from outside animals and shade. While giving them comfort to play and relax.

Dog food (always needed)

Spay/ neuter

Vet costs

Dog toys

Bedding

Grooming

100% of every donation will go directly toward the care and rehabilitation of these rescued dogs. If donations exceed their needs, the remaining funds will be used to provide food, veterinary care, grooming, and emergency assistance for other abandoned or neglected animals that come into our care. Sadly there are many that show up. Our mission is simple: Every donation gives a second chance.


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