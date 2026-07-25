A Second Chance at Life

Help Me Rebuild My Life and Continue My Education

Hello everyone,

My name is Ali. I am a young Egyptian student who has been going through an extremely difficult period in my life.

Over the past few years, I have faced many challenges related to my education, living situation, and finances. I have had to move between different countries while trying to find a way to continue my studies and build a stable future for myself. During this difficult journey, I have experienced financial hardship and periods when I struggled to meet even my basic needs.

Despite everything that has happened, I have not given up on my dream of completing my education and building a better life. I am doing everything I can to move forward, but right now I need some help to get back on my feet.

I am raising $1,000 to help me cover my immediate living and personal expenses and give me the stability I need to continue working toward my future.

I know that everyone has their own struggles, and I understand that not everyone is able to donate. Even a small contribution can make a real difference for me. If you cannot donate, simply sharing my campaign with someone else would mean a lot to me.

I am asking for help not because I want an easy life, but because I am trying to get through a very difficult chapter and have another chance to rebuild my life.

Thank you sincerely to everyone who takes the time to read my story, donate, or share my campaign. Your kindness and support mean more to me than I can express.

Thank you.



