A second chance at life

Hi, my name is Dennis.

I’ I’m trying to rebuild my life after a very hard season of loss and change. I got out of prison a year ago while in prison i learned to weld, i finally found somethingi wad good at and i.love it. I had nothing when I got out but god and bunch of knowledge. I believe its how god intended it to be. A Christian based program helped me to get on my feet. I found a job at a local welding company doing structural welding assembling cranes.Its a decent job it pays the bills but only the bills. I just lost my dad last month and my mom while in prison. Losing both of my parents has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through, and honestly, I’m still trying to find my footing again.

There are days where it feels heavy, and I’m doing my best to stay strong, keep faith, and keep moving forward one day at a time.

Right now, I’m trying to start a mobile welding business called DB weldz Mobile Welding Service here in South Carolina.

This isn’t just about business for me—it’s about rebuilding my life with my own hands, doing honest work, and trying to create stability again after everything that’s happened.

I’m raising funds to get help me get

A reliable work truck so I can travel to jobs.

I have someBasic welding equipment and tools. Once I’m able to start working, I’ll be providing mobile welding services to people who need help in their everyday lives, including:

Broken gates and fences

Equipment and structural repairs

Emergency welding calls

General metal repair and fabrication

I want to work hard, stay independent, and build something I can be proud of—but right now I just need a small amount of help to get the doors open.

If you’re able to help in any way, even a small donation or simply sharing this page, I would truly be grateful.

And if you take nothing else from this, just know this—I’m trying my best to turn pain into something positive, and build a future I can stand on.

Thank you for reading this, and God bless you.