A Second Chance at Health: Help Me Cover My Kidney

Hello everyone,

My name is Candy Mae De La Cruz, and I am humbly asking for your support during one of the most difficult times of my life.

I was recently diagnosed with severe kidney stones that required a Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) procedure. While the surgery was necessary to relieve the pain and prevent further complications, it also left me with an overwhelming medical bill of approximately ₱455,000.00.

Although I am grateful to have received assistance from PhilHealth, the remaining balance is still far beyond what my family and I can afford. We have exhausted our savings, and despite seeking financial assistance from various sources, we are still struggling to cover the costs of my hospitalization, treatment, medications, and recovery.

Asking for help is not easy, but today I am setting aside my pride and reaching out to kind-hearted people who may be willing to help. Every donation—no matter how small—will go directly toward paying my hospital bills and supporting my recovery. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much.

Your generosity will not only help ease the financial burden on my family but will also give me the opportunity to focus on healing and returning to a normal life.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. May God bless you abundantly for every act of generosity you extend.

With sincere gratitude,

Candy Mae De La Cruz



