A Second Chance After Losing Everything

My name is Hossam, and I am 33 years old from Egypt.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but today I have no other choice.

Over the past few months, I lost more than $25,000 through emotional and reckless cryptocurrency trading while trying to recover previous losses. Instead of accepting my losses, I kept making worse decisions until I lost almost everything I had saved.

This wasn't extra money. It was the savings of many years of hard work. I had been saving it to get married and buy a small home. As many people know, marriage costs are very expensive, especially in my country. At 33 years old, I had hoped these savings would help me finally build my future.

Instead, I lost almost everything in a very short time because of my own mistakes. I take full responsibility for what happened, and I deeply regret it every day.

I have screenshots of my trading losses and I am willing to share them to verify my story.

I am not asking for luxury or an easy life. I am simply asking for a second chance to rebuild what I lost and continue my life with hope.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to me. If you cannot donate, sharing my campaign would also help.

Thank you for reading my story and for giving me hope.