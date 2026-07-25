A Season of Struggle A Call For Support

In 2024, I went through two back-to-back neck surgeries that kept me out of work until March 2025. I was forced to medically retire by my doctor because of not having any discs in my neck. I now have a fusion with two titanium screws plus 2 artificial discs and a piece of metal with 4 screws keeping my neck straight. During my short retirement and only getting one monthly payment, I fell behind financially despite doing everything I could to stay afloat. Being a police officer for 22 years, I decided to return to work despite my doctor's advice but with the low pay that we receive in Law Enforcement, I still do not make enough to catch up.

I am now facing the very real of falling behind on my mortgage, my vehicle, and other basic necessities. On top of that, I may soon need hand surgery, which could put me out of work again for 2–3 months.

I am trusting God through this season, but I cannot do this alone. I am asking for help to get through this urgent time. Any support—whether through giving, prayer, or sharing with others—means more than I can express.

Thank you, and God bless you.

Matthew 19:26