Hello everyone I’m Chassadee,

I’m reaching out because I need help getting a safe place to call home. I’ve been working toward getting my own apartment, but the costs of the security deposit, first month’s rent, application fees, and basic household necessities are more than I can afford on my own right now.

Having a stable home would give me the chance to rebuild, focus on my goals, and create a secure environment for myself. This isn’t just about finding a place to live—it’s about having the stability and peace of mind that comes with having a home.

Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward my move-in expenses and help me get one step closer to a fresh start. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can give. Every contribution brings me closer to having a place to finally call home.



