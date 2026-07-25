A Safe Place & Food on the Table — We Need Help

We’re a small family in the middle of relocating for work, and an unexpected gap has left us struggling to cover the two things every family needs — food and a safe place to stay. This move was supposed to be our fresh start, but delays in employment and housing have pushed us into a moment we never imagined facing.We’re fighting hard to stay stable, but right now we need help bridging this stretch so we can keep our family fed and sheltered while we get re‑established. Every donation goes directly toward groceries, temporary housing, and the essentials that keep us going.

Your support doesn’t just help us through a crisis — it gives us safety, hope, and the chance to stand back up. Thank you for caring enough to read our story and for helping us hold onto stability during this transition.