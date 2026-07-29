A Safe New Beginning

My friend is a hardworking mother who has always put her kids first. For nearly 20 years, she has endured a toxic relationship, hoping things would improve for her family. Recently, she realized that the situation isn't just affecting her, but also her children, and that staying is no longer safe or healthy for any of them.





She has bravely reached out to organizations like VOICE, Catholic Charities, and the Lighthouse Foundation for help, but the need is urgent. To leave and start over, she needs support covering the first month's rent and deposit for a new home. Despite her efforts to save, paying bills in her current situation makes it impossible to get ahead. No one should have to live in fear, feeling degraded, or watching their children suffer from emotional harm.





I've already collected household items to help them start fresh, but we need your support to make this move possible. Every donation, no matter the size, will help them find safety and stability. If you can't donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. Together, we can give this family the chance for a happier, safer future.



