Help Me Stay in Spain and Build a Safe Home

Hello, my name is Anastasiia. I am living in Spain and I am trying to build a stable future for myself, my mother, and our pets. We had to leave our previous home because of very difficult circumstances, and starting over has been challenging. Spain has given us safety and hope, and I would love to stay here permanently. I am raising funds to buy a small, modest apartment in a quiet town where we can finally have a secure home. This is not about luxury. It is about having stability, peace, and the opportunity to build a new life with dignity. Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps us move one step closer to this goal. If you cannot contribute, sharing my campaign would mean a great deal to me. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.