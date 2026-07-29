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A Safe Home for My Newborn

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byjanette sanchez

Fundraiser funds will be received by janette sanchez

A Safe Home for My Newborn

It’s hard not to let every beat of your heart echo with worry, especially when you’re just trying to catch up on sleep. As a mother to our precious newborn, I find myself cradling her tiny body, whispering soft lullabies into the night while my own eyes are heavy with exhaustion. We were evicted from our home last month, and now we're making do in an even smaller space – all seven of us squeezed under one roof, trying to create a semblance of normalcy for our baby amidst chaos. Each day is a battle against the tide of bills that threaten to drown us. Car payments loom large, loans pinch, and everyday expenses like diapers and milk feel more like luxuries than necessities. I'm doing everything in my power – working, scrimping every penny, pleading with landlords for chances we might never get just because our credit isn’t perfect enough. It’s gut-wrenching to think about how far we’ve fallen from the stability of a home that felt like ours. But in this darkest hour, there's one thing I know for certain – my love for these tiny human is bigger than any obstacle life throws our way. She deserves so much more than what she has now: peace and safety wrapped up in four walls where we can finally belong without fear of tomorrow unravelling all that little lives hold together today. That's why I’m reaching out to you, because every bit of kindness helps when it feels like the whole world is against us trying to build a better life for my family. Even if someone reading this can spare just $5 or even donate their time volunteering – each act counts and turns into bricks that help rebuild not only shelter but also hope. My heart swells with gratitude as I think about what we could achieve together - A new home where my baby won’t be raised in chaos, a fresh start for my family without the constant shadow of financial insecurity looming overhead. Every dollar donated is fuel to turn this dream into reality, so please consider sharing this campaign and making this mother's worry fade away just that little bit less daunting. Together, we can rewrite tomorrow with hope instead of fear in every line of her tiny smile. Your support means more than you could ever know – it’s a beacon guiding us back to brighter days ahead for my family. Thank you from the very bottom of my heart for even taking the time to read this far into my story, and please remember that no act of kindness is too small when someone else's future depends on it.

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