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A Safe Bridge

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLlibby Alexander

A Safe Bridge

A Safe Bridge for Our Last Month

​I am a single mother of three, and I am reaching out for help to escape a severe situation involving long-term psychological and financial abuse. I have a firm plan to relocate our family to a new city, but to ensure my children can finish their current school year with the stability they need, we must remain in our current area for one more month.

​Because the person I am fleeing holds a position of power in our community, traditional safety nets are closed to us. Their influence unfortunately extends to local resources, meaning our local domestic violence shelter is not a safe or viable option. We have been entirely boxed out of the standard avenues for help, and our housing security has been actively sabotaged.

​The Goal

​Because of this community overreach, our only option for a secure environment is an independent, private rental. I am raising funds to secure an AirBnB in our current area for the next 30 days.

​Having this private, neutral space will allow us to:

​Bypass Compromised Systems: Secure housing that the abuser cannot monitor, influence, or sabotage.

​Finish the School Year: Keep the kids in their current classes without the daily trauma of an unsafe home.

​Prepare for the Final Move: Give me the security required to pack and coordinate our permanent relocation to a new city next month without interference.

​What Your Donation Supports

​Due to severe financial abuse, I am starting from zero to build this escape route. Your contribution goes directly toward the absolute necessity of safe shelter.

​The 30-Day Stay: Covering the nightly rate and fees for a secure, private AirBnB.

​Basic Needs: Food and essentials for my three children while we are in this transitional space.

​The Final Move: Any remaining funds will be used for our transportation to our new city as soon as the school year ends.

​When the systems meant to protect you fail, you have to rely on the kindness of others. Your support is the literal bridge to our freedom and safety. Thank you for helping me protect my children.

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