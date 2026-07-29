A round to healing and recovery

on February 17,2026 I was in a head on car crash that totaled loss my car and they insurance company will not cover all of it. The policy didn’t have collision and comprehensive so I’m unable to file a lawsuit. I the sole provider for my 4 children because they lost their father to a heart attack 3 years ago. I’m unable to work because of my injuries and loss of my car. These donations will help me get back on my feet and take this journey of healing.