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A Ride Toward a Brighter Future

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChadwick Adams

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chadwick Adams

A Ride Toward a Brighter Future

I am currently in a recovery program and working hard to build a stable, productive, and independent future. A few years back I lost the love of my life to a tragic car wreck and it completely tore my world apart. Unfortunately growing up I did not acquire the tools in order to cope with this and the rest of the trauma I had suffered as a child. So I turned to self medication and it only made things so much worse. But the best decision I could have ever made was giving my life over to our Lord Jesus Christ. Ever since then little blessings have been falling down upon me. One of the biggest obstacles I face right now is transportation. Many of the job opportunities available to me require reliable personal transportation, and without a vehicle, my employment options are limited. Over the past year, I have worked diligently to turn my life around. I am grateful to have one year clean, have earned my driver’s license, and have raised my credit score into the mid-700s. These accomplishments represent a commitment to responsibility, growth, and creating a better future. During this journey, I have also rededicated my life to the Lord and become actively involved in my church community. My faith has played a major role in my recovery and personal transformation. In addition to attending church regularly, I participate in service projects every weekend, giving back to others and serving my community whenever I can.

Obtaining a dependable vehicle would allow me to access a wider range of employment opportunities, travel reliably to work and increase my earning potential, continue attending church and participating in ministry activities, get to and from weekly service projects and community outreach efforts, and continue building a stable and self-sufficient life.

I am seeking support from friends, family, fellow church members, and anyone who believes in recovery, faith, hard work, and second chances. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping me purchase reliable transportation. Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you choose to contribute, share this fundraiser, or simply keep me in your prayers, I sincerely appreciate your support and 

encouragement.

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