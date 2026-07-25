Support for My House Project

Dear GiveSendGo Team,

My name is Olga Filipović, and I am writing to share my dream of building a permanent home.

I am fortunate to already own the land where the house will be built. This means that a significant part of the journey has already been completed, and every donation will go directly toward construction and creating a safe, stable place to live.

For a long time, I have worked toward this goal, but the rising costs of building materials and construction have made it difficult to complete on my own. I am doing everything I can financially, yet I still need help to turn this piece of land into a real home.

This project is not about luxury. It is about security, stability, and having a place that I can truly call home for years to come. Owning the land has given me hope, and with the support of generous people, I believe this dream can become a reality.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, or even sharing my campaign with others, would make a meaningful difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my journey.

With sincere gratitude,

Olga Filipović



