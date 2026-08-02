A Request for Support During a Difficult Season

I never imagined I would find myself writing these words, but I am walking through one of the most challenging seasons of my life and am humbly asking for help.

Over the past year, my family and I have faced an unexpected legal and financial crisis that has placed an overwhelming burden on us. I have worked hard to handle this situation responsibly, seek guidance, and find a path toward resolution. Despite my best efforts, the costs associated with legal support and reaching a resolution have become more than I can manage alone.

I am facing approximately $85,000 in legal expenses and settlement-related costs, and my goal is to resolve this matter, fulfill my obligations, and move forward with peace and stability.

Throughout this difficult time, my faith has been a source of strength. I believe that God walks with us through our hardest moments and that we are often carried through challenges by the kindness, compassion, and generosity of others. I have prayed for guidance and courage, and I am now humbly reaching out to this community for support.

My family and I are doing everything we can to move forward. This fundraiser is an opportunity for those who feel called to help us overcome this burden and begin rebuilding.

Any contribution, regardless of the amount, will make a meaningful difference and will go directly toward legal and settlement-related costs. If you are unable to contribute financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of this campaign would mean more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. We are deeply grateful for every prayer, every kind word, and every act of support during this difficult chapter.

With faith and gratitude,

Tara