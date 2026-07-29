A Reliable Ride for a Fresh Start

After everything we’ve been through, we just need a way forward 🚗

Hello everyone— this is really hard for me to share, but I’m asking for help for my family following one of the toughest times in our lives.

From September 2023 until April 2025, we experienced homelessness. It was one of the most difficult things we’ve ever gone through—trying to stay strong, stay together, and keep going even when everything felt uncertain. We worked hard to get out of that situation, and since then, I’ve been doing everything I can to keep us above water financially.

Recently, I was let go from my job, and it’s been a major setback. I’m actively trying to find work again, but without a reliable vehicle, opportunities are extremely limited. Something as simple as getting to a job, an interview, or even handling daily responsibilities has become a constant challenge. I am often having to pass up jobs that could have been life changing due to lack of transportation, even a lot of the ads for gig work state you need your own vehicle to be considered.

We’re not giving up; After everything we’ve been through, I’m determined to keep pushing forward and create stability for my family—but right now, we need a little help to get there.

Our goal is to raise $10,000 to secure a dependable used vehicle. This would give us the chance to get back to work, stay consistent, and continue rebuilding our lives.

If you’re able to donate, even a small amount would truly mean the world to us. And if you can’t, sharing this helps more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being part of helping us move forward.