A Quick Bridge to Keep IAOM's Digital Doors Open

It Ain't Over Ministries (IAOM) has been in continuous ministry since 2012 — running weekly fellowship, prayer, and Bible study gatherings, and building out a growing digital footprint that reaches people well beyond any one building or city.





That digital reach doesn't run on its own. Website hosting, the software and plugins that keep our platforms functional and secure, and the other digital services that let us operate at a global scale all carry real, ongoing monthly costs.





Right now, we're asking for help covering those specific costs through the remainder of the year — $1,000 to keep IAOM's digital ministry fully operational without interruption. Every dollar of this campaign goes directly to ministry operating expenses — hosting, premium plugins, and digital services. None of it goes toward paying or supporting any individual on staff or in leadership. This is strictly about keeping the lights on for the digital tools that let IAOM keep reaching people.





Please note: IAOM does not currently hold 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, so this gift is not tax-deductible. That's something we're actively working toward for the ministry's future.





If you've been part of what God is doing through IAOM — in a Tuesday Fellowship, a Wednesday Prayer Rally, a Friday Upper Room Bible study, or simply following along online — this is a direct, practical way to help us keep that going through the end of the year.





Thank you for standing with us. It Ain't Over!