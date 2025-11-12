A Proper Goodbye for My Mom

Over the last year our family has lost a lot. In April we lost our family matriarch, and in May I lost my dad. Now my mom is losing her battle with cancer. The doctor has told us we only have days left.





I don't want to do for my mom like I had to do for my dad. She deserves more than a cardboard box and no one coming to say goodbye. I'm raising money to give her a proper funeral, one where people can gather, remember her, and say goodbye the way she deserves.





Your support would mean so much to our family during this time.