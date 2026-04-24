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A Plea for Hope

Goal₪1,000,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byMohammed Almusaddar

A Plea for Hope

A Plea for Hope: Help My Sister Raghd Receive Life-Changing Treatment

My sister, Raghd, from Gaza, Palestine, is living with a severe spinal deformity that causes her constant pain and significantly affects her daily life. What should be simple activities—walking, sitting comfortably, sleeping, or moving freely—have become daily challenges that she endures with remarkable strength and patience.

Doctors have advised that Raghd requires specialized treatment and medical care outside Gaza. Unfortunately, the cost of travel, medical evaluations, treatment, surgery, rehabilitation, and related expenses is far beyond what our family can afford. The ongoing hardships and limited healthcare resources available to us have made accessing the care she urgently needs nearly impossible.

Today, we are reaching out to compassionate people around the world for help. Every contribution, regardless of its size, brings Raghd one step closer to receiving the treatment that could relieve her pain, improve her mobility, and give her the opportunity to live with dignity and hope.

Your donation is more than financial support—it is a chance to change a life. It is a message to Raghd that she is not alone in this struggle and that people across the world care about her future. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others can make an enormous difference.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Together, we can give Raghd the opportunity for a healthier future and a life free from unnecessary suffering.

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