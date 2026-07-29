A Plea for Help: Ray Chen Needs Your Support

For decades, Ray Chen, has filled concert halls with music that moves people to tears — a voice through strings that few artists ever achieve. Today, that voice is silent, and we need your help to bring it back.

Today Ray is fighting for his life.

Two weeks ago, he fell gravely ill and has been unconscious ever since. The diagnosis: liver failure, requiring an urgent transplant to survive. We have taken the first steps — he is now on the donor list — but the road ahead is long and the costs are overwhelming.

Medical care of this scale doesn't stop at the transplant. There are:

Specialist consultations and monitoring while awaiting a donor ICU and hospital stays that grow more costly every day Post-transplant care, medications, and rehabilitation that can stretch on for months

The family and those closest to Ray have already given everything they can. Now we are turning to the community that has been moved by his music over the years.

Every dollar goes directly toward his medical needs.

No amount is too small. If you've ever been touched by his playing — or simply believe that a life worth living is worth fighting for — please consider donating today.

Please also consider sharing this post with your networks. A simple share can reach someone who has the means to make a real difference.

Ray gave the world beauty through music. Let's give him a chance to keep playing.

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.