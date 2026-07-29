A Playground Families Can Trust

Families in our community are looking for places where kids can play freely, stay active year-round, and simply enjoy being kids in a safe and welcoming environment.





We are working to create a new indoor playground designed specifically for local families — a clean, thoughtfully built space where children can play, celebrate, and build friendships, and where parents can feel confident about the environment their kids are in.





This space will be centered around:

• Open play for toddlers and young children

• Birthday parties and family celebrations

• Story time and community events

• A comfortable place for parents to connect while their kids play





Our goal is simple: to build a place families can trust.





We believe children’s spaces should stay focused on childhood — play, imagination, friendships, and positive experiences. Parents shouldn’t have to second-guess the type of environment their child is stepping into. That’s why we are committed to maintaining a consistent, family-first space where all programming and activities remain age-appropriate and centered on kids.





This will not be a venue for adult-themed performances or programming that shifts the focus away from children and families. Instead, it will be a place where expectations are clear, the environment is steady, and families know what they’re walking into every time.





We are raising $20,000 to take the first real steps toward making this a reality, including:

• Business formation and legal setup

• Facility planning and layout design

• Initial deposits and lease preparation

• Playground equipment sourcing

• Insurance and licensing preparation

These are the foundational steps that move this from an idea into a real, physical space for our community.





If you’ve ever wished there were more places where your kids could play freely and you could feel completely comfortable with the environment, we would love your support.





Every donation helps move this forward. And if you’re not able to contribute, sharing this with other local families makes a huge difference.





Thank you for helping us build something meaningful for our community.