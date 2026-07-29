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A place where you can belong

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Boler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bridges Training Foundation

A place where you can belong

For 13 years, Bridges Training Foundation has rented the building at 110 E. Ohio Street in Midlothian. Within these walls, our members have found progress, friendship, growth, and a place to belong.

But a rented building is never fully secure. Every lease has an end date. Every renewal brings the same quiet question: What if we can't stay?

For the individuals we serve, that uncertainty matters more than most people realize. Many of our members have spent years building routines here — knowing which door to walk through, which room is theirs, which friends will be waiting. Stability isn't a small thing for someone who has spent much of their life being told where they can and cannot go. This building has given them a place where they decide that for themselves.

Now we have the opportunity to remove that uncertainty for good. We have already secured the financing to purchase this building. What we need now is help covering the closing costs — the final step between renting this space and owning it outright.

What This Means

If we succeed, this building will never again be something we could lose. The individuals we serve won't just have a place they go to — they'll have a place that is permanently, unquestionably theirs.

It means no more wondering if the lease will be renewed. No more disruption if it isn't. It means every program, every friendship, every moment of progress that has happened here over the last 13 years can keep happening here for the next 30 — without an expiration date.

This building has already given so much to the people who walk through its doors. Now we're asking for help giving something back to it — permanence.

Any amount makes a difference. Help us turn 13 years of renting into a lifetime of ownership.

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