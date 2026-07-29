A place to start new

Hello, I am a 62 year old grandmother. My story started a year ago. My daughter was pregnant with her 4th child and her husband's 3rd. He walked out a week before my grandson was born. I left my place in Jamestown NY and went to Az to help. But things went down hill from there, I couldn't find work, my daughter lost her house, and we ended up in Ca where her husband and his family is. He is staying at one of his mother's apartments and unfortunately doesn't want my eldest granddaughter there because she is not blood no does she want me there, we have been living in my son in laws car. I am tired of the fear of being removed from the car, losing the car especially since it is not mine or my granddaughter being taken because she can't live with her mother for now. I just want a place I can shut the door and breath. A place for my granddaughter, my service dog and myself. My daughter is trying her best to save money to get into an apartment so she can have her daughter come home

Thank you for your time.



