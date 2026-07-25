A place to grow and heal

As Nathan and I prepare to begin this new chapter of our lives together, we've been reflecting on what matters most. More than anything, our dream is to build a place to call home.

This past year and a half, having my granddaughter with us has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. She has brought so much joy, laughter, and purpose into our days. At the same time, she's reminded us just how important it is to have a home of our own—a safe, stable place where our family can continue to grow, make memories, and simply belong.

For our wedding, we're asking for something a little different. Instead of traditional wedding gifts, we're humbly asking those who feel led to consider contributing to our home fund. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to turning this lifelong dream into a reality.

We know times are difficult for many, and we understand that not everyone is able to give. Your love, encouragement, and prayers mean just as much to us as any financial gift ever could. We are incredibly grateful for every person who has walked beside us, believed in us, and supported us along the way.

Please continue to keep Nathan, my granddaughter, and me in your prayers as we take these next steps together. And if you or someone you love is in need of prayer, please reach out. It would be an honor to pray for you as well.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for loving us, encouraging us, and helping us believe that dreams really can come true. We are truly blessed.





If anyone would like to know more about us or our story please message loriborenempire@gmail.com