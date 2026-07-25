A place to call home

My name is Rosetta and I met a homeless kid name Tyler, it is limited resources here in Tallahassee Florida, but we are doing the best we can. We were blessed to get him off the streets on the second encounter with him but now the days are counting down, and his motel stay will be up on Wednesday July 8th at checkout time. We all need help at some point and time, and this is Tyler time for us to help him. We have helped him fill out applications for apartments and jobs, so he is doing his part on trying to help himself get off the streets as well. Our goal is to keep him off the streets until we hear something from the apartments he applied for.