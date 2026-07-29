A place to call home

Hi my name is angel me and my family are homeless I'm sure if anyone will even care I work 7 days a week and and every hour that I'm allowed to my husband is disabled I can only work from home he repairs small engines I work at the local convenience store in my small town I'm not asking for someone to pay my way through my problems I just can't seem to get the deposit up I can maintain the rent in other utilities with my check that it's almost impossible to save money for the deposit when we have needs from day to day right now I'm staying in a camper that has no running water or power I have to have help to get water from other resources I'm okay but is getting harder and harder we don't have a running vehicle our truck is tore up so funny as it may be I ride my four-wheeler to work. So I'm known by the local police in rescue workers and everything as the girl that rides her four wheeler to work they allow me to as long as I walk it across the road I appreciate life I appreciate my blessings and I appreciate my family there's no one to help there's no resources in my area so if you could please help thank you