A Piece to our Puzzle!

Before Eddie and I (Ellie) even started officially dating, we discussed our desire to adopt in the future. Eddie grew up in Africa, and I served in South Africa for several years working with an organization serving HIV/AIDS affected orphans, and we both believe that adoption is not only beautiful, but it is also a picture of the Gospel lived out in the lives of believers!





Those of you who know more about our story will know that our life together has been filled with a great deal of waiting! We had nearly 3 years of living on separate continents, while we tried to get Eddie's fiance visa during a global pandemic. Once in the States, we had to wait nearly a year for a green card and work permit, and then Eddie decided to join U.S. Army and we were separated yet again for 6.5 months while he went through training. We are currently nearing the end of a 15 month deployment, during which we have only seen each other twice! So in our almost 5 years of marriage, we have spent roughly 2 years apart.





More than just with our periods of separation over the last 5 years, we have also been waiting for God to grant us one of our deepest desires - to become parents. We both grew up in big families, and have always wanted to fill our home with children. But God has not yet chosen to answer that desire biologically.





Our desire to adopt is not a response to not being able to have children biologically. It is a fullfillment of the desire and calling we have felt since before we even began our relationship, a knowledge that we wanted to be the living, breathing Gospel in the lives of those God gifts to us.





As Eddie and I begin this journey toward adoption, we recognize that there are some large costs involved, but we also know that what God has called us to, He will provide for. We are prepared to finance this completely on our own if that is what we have to do, but we also want to give the opportunity for our community to join with us on this journey! Adoption is beautiful. And, in most cases, costly. Would you consider becoming a piece to our puzzle to help us bring home our little Milambino (me-lahm-bee-no)?





We've created a custom 300 piece puzzle, and each piece is numbered 1-300, with the number representing the dollar amount to donate! for instance, if you chose puzzle piece number 53, you would donate $53 dollars. You could choose 1 piece or claim a few! We will write your name on the back of the piece(s) you choose and will assemble and frame the finished puzzle and hang it in our nursery as a daily reminder of all the people who have walked alongside us through this journey! Note: we would love to reserve some of the smaller number pieces for any kids that may want participate! I will update available puzzle pieces as often as needed!





Currently Available pieces:

1-17, 20, 22-25, 27-28, 32-34, 36-42, 44-46, 48-49, 51-54, 56-99, 101-289!





Eddie and I are so grateful for the people God has surrounded us with! We are eagerly waiting for what is to come!

Eddie and Ellie