A Pickup Truck Broke My Bones Help Me Walk Again

A few months ago, I was simply walking when a pickup truck hit me and changed my life in seconds. The accident left me with multiple fractures, severe pain, and a long recovery process that still affects my daily life today.

Since then, I have gone through medical treatment, limited mobility, and ongoing physical and emotional challenges. While the legal process continues, my main focus is recovering and being able to live normally again.

I am raising $2,000 to help cover medical expenses, recovery needs, transportation, rehabilitation costs, daily expenses during rehabilitation, and legal case support expenses. Any support means more than words can express.

Thank you for helping me get back on my feet.