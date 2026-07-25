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A Permanent Home for our Church in JAX

Goal$52,000 USD
Raised$11,594.5 USD

Fundraiser created byFlorian Dvorski

Fundraiser funds will be received by Northeast Florida Church of God Seventh Day

A Permanent Home for our Church in JAX

The Jacksonville Church of God (Seventh Day) is a growing Sabbath‑keeping congregation, and our mission is simple: reach the lost, grow disciples, serve the community, and impact the world for Christ.


Our Current Situation

We have been blessed with more than six Sunday churches that have graciously allowed us to rent space for worship over the years. We are deeply grateful for the fellowship we share. However, circumstances beyond their control have been ongoing challenges that make it difficult for us to fulfill our calling effectively.


  1. Limited ability to host outreach and fellowship events, restricting our service to the community.
  2. Frequent moves cause issues for social‑media and web‑search outreach. It’s a challenge to convince Google that we are actually located at a new address that is already tied to a different church.
  3. Issues with AC, heat and plumbing. Our core group is more than willing to worship under difficult conditions, but it’s a challenge for visitors.
  4. Unpredictable sound and projector issues, which interrupt worship and teaching.
  5. Unpredictable financial challenges for the churches we rent from, which lead to us having to move multiple times. In one case we had to move because the location was being converted to a tattoo parlor.


These obstacles hinder our ability to provide a welcoming, stable environment for both members and newcomers.


Why a Permanent Home Matters

A dedicated building will allow us to:

  1. Maintain a stable presence so seekers can easily find our Sabbath‑keeping church.
  2. Host regular outreach, fellowship, and community‑service events without restrictions.
  3. Offer a consistently climate‑controlled, comfortable worship space for visitors and families.
  4. Install consistent audio‑visual equipment for clear teaching and worship. Nothing fancy, but reliable.
  5. Allocate financial resources directly to ministry, rather than repeatedly covering moving costs.



Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to a permanent home where we can faithfully serve our community and honor the churches that have supported us along the way.


Please pray with us and consider giving so we can transition from temporary rentals to a lasting sanctuary for the Sabbath‑keeping body in Jacksonville. Your generosity will have a ripple effect—helping us reach more souls, disciple believers, and make a lasting impact for Christ.

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