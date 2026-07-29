A Permanent Home After 40 Years of Renting

For 30 years, my parents waited for the day they could return to their own land in Sri Lanka. It was seized during the war, forcing them into a life of renting—moving more than 20 times over four decades. While the land was finally released by the government recently, the home they once had was destroyed.

​Though the government provided a small penalty payment, it is simply not enough to build a safe, basic house in today's economy. Construction costs in Sri Lanka have risen significantly, with even a basic small house now costing millions of rupees. As their children, we are doing everything we can, but we are financially stuck. We are asking for your help to finally give them a permanent roof of their own in their final years. Your support, no matter how small, helps us bridge the gap between the government assistance and the actual cost of a simple home.

​Important Context for Your Campaign

​Current Construction Costs (2026): In Sri Lanka, the estimated cost for a basic house finish ranges from LKR 5,500 to LKR 10,000 per square foot. A small, basic 2-bedroom house can cost approximately LKR 5.8 million to LKR 6.3 million.





​Government Assistance: The government has recently allocated funds for disaster and war-affected housing, sometimes providing around LKR 2 million for a home for families still lacking proper housing 16 years after the war. Since you mentioned this is not enough, explaining the specific gap (e.g., "We received X, but need Y more") can help donors understand your exact goal.





​Fundraising Logistics: When setting up your campaign, ensure the "Recipient's Country" matches where the bank account is located. If you are a foreigner and GiveSendGo does not support Sri Lankan bank accounts directly, you may need to receive the funds in your own country and then transfer them to Sri Lanka.





​Local Support: You may also want to reach out to local organizations like Vanni Hope, which specifically runs a "Shelter For Life" program to build permanent and semi-permanent homes for disadvantaged families across Sri Lanka.

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