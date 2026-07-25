A pc so i can work

Hey my name's Brian and I'm trying to save money towards a computer that meets the specs I desire, I would like to be able to make worlds and avatars again and also work i am not very keen on asking for help.. but could you help? It's just im not gonna put on a sob story but I have severe arthritis in my lower back and left knee and it makes it difficult to stand long periods at a time i was forced to retire very early at 26 years old I am now 35 I need only 2100 usd to get my desktop that id like to use for creating avatars and worlds for vrchat and thus also can make some money ^^