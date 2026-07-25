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A paw of love

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byComika Debose

A paw of love

Hello friends, family, and fellow animal lovers,


​If you know me, you know that my absolute passion in life is caring for dogs. But right now, I see a growing need in our community that I can’t ignore. There are so many families going through hard times, elderly neighbors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities who love their dogs dearly but simply cannot afford or physically manage regular professional grooming.

​Proper grooming isn't a luxury—it’s essential for a dog's health, comfort, and happiness. Overgrown nails, matted fur, and unwashed coats can cause real pain and medical issues for these sweet pets.

My mission is to launch a community initiative where I donate my time and skills to provide completely free professional dog grooming services 2 to 3 times a month for those who need it most.

​I am volunteering my labor and my heart, but to get this off the ground, I need a little help from my village to secure the necessary professional supplies.


​🛠️ What Your Donations Will Fund

​To safely and beautifully groom these dogs right in the community, I need to invest in professional, durable equipment. Every dollar raised will go directly toward purchasing:

  1. The Essentials: A sturdy, portable grooming table, professional clippers, various blade sizes, and high-quality grooming scissors.
  2. Bathing & Care: Hypoallergenic shampoos, deep conditioners, ear cleaners, and heavy-duty towels.
  3. Nail Maintenance: Safety-guard nail clippers and specialized nail files to keep their paws healthy and pain-free.
  4. The Finishing Touches: Handkerchiefs, bows, and cute accessories—because every dog deserves to look and feel like royalty after a spa day!


​❤️ How You Can Make a Difference

By supporting this fundraiser, you aren't just buying a pair of clippers or a bottle of shampoo. You are directly lifting a burden off a veteran, a senior citizen, or a family facing a tough time. You are giving a beloved pet a fresh, comfortable start and bringing a smile to their owner's face.

  1. Donate: Any amount—whether it's $5 or $50—brings us closer to a fully stocked grooming setup.
  2. Share: If you can't donate right now, please share this campaign with your friends, family, and local community groups. Word of mouth is incredibly powerful!


​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me give back to the animals and the people who make our community a better place. Let’s keep these tails wagging together! 🐾🙏✨

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