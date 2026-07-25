A Path Out Of Homelessness

I'm working homeless. I've been struggling with keeping a roof over my head for quite some time, and it's having serious negative impact on my physical and mental health. I need a better job to afford a place to live and stable housing to get a better job; it's a hard nut to crack. I have an opportunity to find a solution to the housing issue...but I need help to make it happen, both for the immediate need of a place to stay so I don't have to keep trying to sleep in my car, and then to be able to rent a room so I can start getting back on my feet.