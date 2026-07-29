A Parents Worst Nightmare PLEASE HELP

No parent is ever truly prepared to watch their child fight through health challenges. Our family is currently facing one of the hardest journeys of our lives as we spend countless days and nights in and out of the hospital, focused on giving our child the care, comfort, and strength they need to keep fighting. Between medical treatments, transportation, missed work, medications, food, and basic living expenses, the financial burden has become overwhelming.





Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us stay by our child’s side during this difficult time without worrying how we will afford the next bill. More than anything, we are asking for support, prayers, and kindness as we navigate this emotional journey together. Your generosity will help provide stability, hope, and relief while we focus on what matters most — our child’s healing and recovery. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family during this fight.