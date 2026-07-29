A Pakistani widow and her daughters face eviction

Hello, I'm Monica from the UK and have friends in Pakistan who are in dire need. As women, especially widows, the burden of holding a home together falls on them, many having to support extended family consisting of widows, orphans and the elderly. There is no government support. Many are in indentured labour to make bricks including their children. This lady is in debt and had to take out loans just to make ends meet but alas now with lenders pressuring for the money back, this has left no funds for rent and food. They are being evicted and are facing food poverty. They need funds urgently to pay off debts and cover their rent to keep a roof over their head. being thrown on the street would only make matters worse. Please help.