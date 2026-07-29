Moving help

Thank you for stopping by and for being part of this community.

My name is Thelma Louise and I've spent years building my platform as a digital creator— growing from zero to nearly 200,000 followers through consistent work, authentic storytelling, and genuine connection with all of you.

I had to start this fundraiser because to be honest, I've hit a wall in life & don't know how to get over it...

In just a few days, my two cats Winston, Shadow and myself have to relocate. It's not an option for us. Our housing is already secured, we just need help with the move.

The next chapter is ready and waiting. I thought it would be in LA, but that has recently changed.





God is good & He will always make a way when there isn't one!





What your support covers:

— A One way rental

— Gas for the trip

— Safe travel for Winston & Shadow

— Food and travel essentials for the journey

— Transition costs upon arrival





Our Goal 👉🏽 $1,000





Every dollar goes directly toward this move🙏🏽

A note on faith:

GiveSendGo feels like the right home for this campaign because this move is as much about faith as it is about logistics. I'm stepping out on both. Beyond any financial support you feel led to give, I deeply value your prayers for safe travels, smooth logistics, and open doors when we arrive in LA.

Thank you for backing independent creators.

Thank you for being part of this story.



