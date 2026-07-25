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A Nurse’s Second Chance: Help Me Rebuild My Life

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrenda McIntosh

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brenda McIntosh

A Nurse’s Second Chance: Help Me Rebuild My Life

A Nurse’s Second Chance: Recovery, Housing, and Hope

Help Me Get Through This Chapter

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

My name is Brenda, and I’ve been a registered nurse for over 30 years. I’ve spent my career caring for people during some of the hardest moments of their lives. Today, I’m the one who needs help.

For many years, I’ve struggled with a gambling addiction. I hid it behind a successful career, convincing myself I could always fix the damage before anyone found out. Eventually, I couldn’t.

My addiction led to financial decisions that I’m deeply ashamed of, and I’m now facing the loss of my apartment. This isn’t because I don’t have a job or don’t want to work. I recently accepted a new full-time nursing position and am committed to rebuilding my life one step at a time.

I’ve also begun seeking specialized help for my gambling addiction because I know recovery has to come first. I’m determined to make sure this chapter does not define the rest of my life.

I’m not asking anyone to rescue me from every consequence of my choices. I am asking for help with one immediate hurdle: securing stable housing while I transition into my new job and receive my first full paycheck.

Any contribution—no matter the amount—will go toward housing, moving expenses, and basic necessities as I get back on my feet.

If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign would mean just as much.

Thank you for reading my story without judgment. Thank you for believing that people can take responsibility, seek help, and build a better future.

Your kindness gives me hope.

— Brenda


Asking for help again is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

A little over a year ago, I found myself in a very similar situation. Friends, family, coworkers, and even strangers showed me incredible kindness by helping me raise about $1,800 through a GoFundMe campaign. Their generosity gave me breathing room, and I will always be grateful for that support.

I wish I could say that was the end of my struggle.

The truth is that I was still battling a gambling addiction that I had not fully confronted. Despite the help I received, I relapsed, made more poor financial decisions, and eventually found myself back in crisis.

I’m not proud of that. It’s painful to admit, but I believe honesty is the only way forward.

Today, things are different. I’ve accepted a new full-time nursing position, turned over control of my finances, and I’m actively seeking specialized treatment for my gambling addiction. Recovery is no longer something I hope for someday—it’s something I’m committed to every day.

I’m not asking anyone to erase the consequences of my choices. I’m asking for help getting through this transition so I can secure stable housing while I begin my new job and receive my first full paycheck.

Every contribution will go toward housing, moving expenses, and basic necessities as I rebuild my life.

Whether you donate, share this campaign, or simply keep me in your thoughts, thank you for giving me the opportunity to keep moving forward.

Thank you for believing that people can change, take responsibility, and earn a genuine second chance.

— Brenda


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