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A Nurse In Need of Help

Goal$3,100 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMesha Williams

A Nurse In Need of Help



My name is Myesha Williams, and I am writing to you today with a profound and urgent plea for assistance concerning my family’s housing security.


As a dedicated nurse, I have always taken pride in my ability to provide for my five children. In recent months, my life, and that of my entire family, has undergone a significant transformation. My beloved elderly father, whose health had been declining, came to live with me, requiring me to become his sole caregiver. Following his transition into my home and working to manage his medical affairs, we received a devastating diagnosis: advanced prostate cancer, compounded by several other complex health conditions.


The intensive nature of his care, which includes multiple daily treatments and frequent medical appointments, has regrettably necessitated an extended leave from my nursing profession over the past month. This unforeseen circumstance has, through no fault of my own, created a severe financial strain, leading to a critical shortfall in my rent payments. I have now received a three-day eviction notice, and the prospect of homelessness for my five children and my critically ill father is an overwhelming and terrifying reality.


I am reaching out in desperation for immediate financial assistance of $3,100 to cover rent arrears. This amount is crucial to prevent our eviction and ensure my family retains a roof over our heads during this incredibly challenging period.


Please know that I have exhausted every available avenue for support. While my father does receive some In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS), these provisions are insufficient to cover our usual living expenses, which were previously met by my full-time employment. We have diligently submitted comprehensive medical documentation, including a neurologist's report, to support our appeal for 24-hour IHSS care – a process that is currently underway.


My father’s cherished wish is to remain in my care, and it is my deepest desire to honor that commitment, providing him with comfort and dignity in his final years. However, the escalating financial crisis and the looming threat of eviction are forcing me to confront the heartbreaking possibility of placing him into a facility, a decision I desperately wish to avoid for his emotional and physical well-being.


This situation has plunged my family into immense distress. I am scared for my children's stability and for my father’s fragile health, leading to sleepless nights filled with anxiety. I am a person of profound faith and deeply believe in the power of community and compassionate support in times of crisis.


I am fully committed to stabilizing our situation. I am actively exploring options to balance my father’s care with my ability to return to work, and I am dedicated to repaying any assistance received as soon as I am able to resume consistent employment.


I humbly appeal for your compassionate consideration during this critical juncture. Any support you can provide would not only secure our home but would also offer a vital lifeline of hope and stability to my family, allowing me to continue caring for my father and children without the immediate threat of displacement.


Thank you for your time, empathy, and potential consideration of our urgent need.


Sincerely,


Myesha Williams


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