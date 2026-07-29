A New Way to Meet Someone Real

💞 Help Us Bring Real Love Back





In a world flooded with fake profiles, endless ads, and hollow swipes, genuine human connection has become rare — and that breaks my heart.





That's why I'm building something different.





I'm developing a one-on-one dating app built on one simple belief: that every person deserves to feel truly seen, heard, and loved. No bots. No advertisements. No distractions. Just two real people, given the space and safety to connect in a meaningful way.





This app isn't about numbers or algorithms pushing products in your face. It's about restoring something we've slowly lost — the magic of falling in love with a real person who is genuinely there for you.





I've poured my heart into building this, but I need your help to bring it to life. Every dollar or naira contributed goes directly toward completing the app — making it secure, seamless, and ready to create the love stories the world so desperately needs right now.





Imagine finding the person who changes everything — not through a sea of spam and fake accounts, but in a clean, honest, human space built just for that moment.





That's what I'm building. And with your support, we can make it real.





Help me give the world a place to fall in love again. 💛





— TIMILEYIN