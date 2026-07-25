A New Start for Jehad: Debt Relief, Work Oppor





Hello, my name is Jehad, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.

I come from Jordan and am working hard to build a better future for myself and my family. Like many young people, I dream of having a stable job, financial independence, and the opportunity to support the people I love.

At the moment, I am also struggling with personal debts that have become a heavy burden on me. In addition, I have found opportunities to work abroad, but the costs of travel, visa processing, accommodation, and the first weeks before receiving a salary are beyond what I can currently afford. That is why I am asking for your support.

Your donation will help me:

Pay off my personal debts. Cover travel expenses. Pay visa and required document fees. Secure initial accommodation and basic living expenses. Cover transportation costs until I receive my first salary.

My goal is not to depend on donations forever. I simply need a chance to overcome my current financial difficulties, start working, become self-sufficient, and build a stable future through honest work.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to that goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with your friends and family would also mean a great deal to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and support. May God bless you.



