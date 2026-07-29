A New Start After Caregiving for Mom

Bobbie is in need of funds to pay her bills. She has taken care of her 96 year old Mother who just passed. She cared for her for 5 years. Now she is in a court battle over what's left of her mother's house. She needs money to pay a lawyer and she will have to move with nowhere to go.





Bobbie is looking for employment and having to put everything in storage and packing all herself with little help, she has a back injury.The Will has been Probated and she has been appointed as executor. She still owes money to her lawyer and now she has to get a family law attorney to help her with the rest of the process. Her mom,Ruby Smith that recently passed had just a small insurance policy. She had to use that for cremation and paying off her mom‘s debts.





The money raised will help pay for storage, packing supplies, household bills, food, fuel and attorney fees.

Now the Siblings are demanding rent of $2k a month.





May God guide me, give me strength, courage, knowledge and good health.

God bless those who can donate and those that can only pray, those prayers bring blessings to us all. and may I too one day be able to return the blessings to someone in need, Amen!



