A New St. Vladimir Church!

With God’s help and Archbishop Peter’s blessing we intend to build a new St. Vladimir’s Church! Thank God – we have outgrown our present facilities. We need more space to grow, and to bring Orthodox Christianity to more and more of those who are seeking the True Faith, and they are seeking it every single Sunday (NEW PEOPLE) at STV!





Why are we seeking $500,000? That is what we need to complete PHASE 1! This gets us a completed church, parking lots, the main dome, and the roughed-in hall. That is our goal for now, and we hope you will join us to reach it and to bring more and more people to Christ! We as a parish have raised almost $700,000. We need your help to get over the top!