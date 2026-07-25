A New Smile, A New Chapter

My name is Noe Jimenez, and I'm asking for help to restore something that so many people take for granted—a healthy smile.

I'm raising funds for the All-on-4 dental implant procedure for both my upper and lower arches. The total cost is $33,200, an amount that is far beyond what I can afford on disability.

Today, my teeth are almost completely gone. I only have two teeth left on my upper jaw, and those are failing too. Every meal is a struggle. Chewing is painful, so I often skip meals because it hurts too much to eat. I've even choked twice because I couldn't properly chew my food before swallowing. Something as basic as eating has become stressful and, at times, frightening.

I wish I could say my dental problems happened overnight, but the truth is they were years in the making.

Growing up, my parents struggled with addiction. They weren't there to teach my younger brother and me the things many children learn, like brushing our teeth every morning and every night. From as early as I can remember, it was just the two of us trying to take care of each other while our parents were caught up in drugs and partying.

As I got older, I followed the same path. I battled addiction myself for nearly 20 years. During that time, I also spent 16 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Whenever I had severe dental pain while incarcerated, the solution was usually to pull the tooth instead of saving it. Over the years, one tooth after another was removed until there was very little left.

I'm not proud of the choices I made, but they are part of my story. They don't define who I am today.

On January 20, 2024, I was released from prison, and since that day I have remained clean and drug-free. Recovery has given me a second chance at life, and every day I work to become a better man than I was yesterday.

My smile is one of the biggest reminders of my past. I rarely smile anymore because I'm embarrassed by how my teeth look. I avoid laughing, covering my mouth without even thinking about it. It has affected my confidence and the way I see myself. More than anything, I want the chance to smile again without shame.

Receiving this dental treatment wouldn't just give me new teeth—it would give me back my confidence, improve my health, allow me to eat without pain, and help me continue rebuilding my life.

If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, I would be incredibly grateful. If you're not in a position to give, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in someone who is working every day to build a better future. Your kindness and generosity would make a life-changing difference for me.

God has carried me this far, and I believe He isn't finished with my story yet.

"God is good, all the time, and all the time, God is good."

Thank you, and may God bless each and every one of you.