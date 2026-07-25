A New Home for Family Church (Buenos Aires, Argent

We are Iglesia de la Familia (Family Church), an evangelical Christian community located in the neighborhood of Floresta, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina[cite: 1]. Since 2003, we have been working to comprehensively accompany the people and families of our neighborhood, developing spaces of faith, support, education, and social assistance[cite: 1].

Currently, our church has more than 150 people related to its activities, among members and assistants[cite: 1]. God has been faithful, and we continue to see lives transformed every week!

The Challenge: We have outgrown our home

The sustained growth of our members has made our current building small for present and future needs[cite: 1]. We want to continue serving our community with excellence, but our physical space has become a significant limitation.

To overcome this, we have designed a strategic growth plan in three stages to expand our capacity for worship activities, training, and community service, strengthening our impact in the Floresta neighborhood[cite: 1].

Our Current Goal: Stage 1 - Acquisition of the New Building

To make this dream a reality, we need to acquire a new property[cite: 1]. Here is how the financial structure for this first stage looks[cite: 1]:

Property value + Purchase/sale transfer costs: USD 405,000[cite: 1] Current property value (to be sold): USD 240,000[cite: 1] Funds already raised by our congregation: USD 35,000[cite: 1] Amount to be collected (Our GiveSendGo Goal): USD 130,000 [cite: 1]

(Note: Stage 2 for basic building fit estimated at USD 90,000, and Stage 3 for full repairs, will be funded once the real estate is successfully acquired)[cite: 1].

The Expected Impact

By supporting this project, you are not just buying bricks; you are investing in the spiritual and social transformation of Buenos Aires. The new building will allow us to multiply our impact by expanding our capacity to serve the community[cite: 1]:

Expand the main room from 120 to 250 attendees[cite: 1]. Incorporate a secondary hall for 100 people[cite: 1]. Have 4 new classrooms for simultaneous activities (children, youth, and workshops)[cite: 1]. Expand educational, social, and community support programs[cite: 1].

Our Commitment: Transparency and Accountability

We deeply respect every seed sown into this ministry. The church is led by a pastoral team with more than twenty years of experience in community leadership and faithful stewardship of resources[cite: 1]. This project will be managed with a strong commitment to transparency and accountability through[cite: 1]:

Periodic accountability[cite: 1]. An Administration Commission composed of members of the congregation[cite: 1]. Open communication on the destination of funds[cite: 1]. Recording and documentation of all transactions[cite: 1].

We believe this new building is a tool to serve God, share the gospel, and transform lives in our community for generations to come[cite: 1].

Will you help us build this dream? Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to the goal. If you cannot give financially, your prayers and sharing this campaign with your church, friends, and family is a massive blessing to us.

May God bless you abundantly!



