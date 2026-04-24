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A New Film Studio

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Garcia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael Garcia

A New Film Studio

Help Bearline Film Productions Bring Powerful Stories to Life

Founded in 2008 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Bearline Film Productions was created with a simple but meaningful mission: to tell stories that matter.

For nearly two decades, we have worked to develop independent films inspired by real-life events, human struggles, triumphs, and experiences that audiences can connect with on a personal level. We believe that film is more than entertainment—it is a way to preserve stories, inspire conversations, and help people understand the challenges and victories that shape our lives.

Our goal has always been to create films that reflect humanity at its best and worst, showing the resilience, courage, sacrifice, and determination that people demonstrate during difficult times. Through storytelling, we hope to give audiences a deeper appreciation of the world around them and the people who live in it. And a few fun thrilling films as well.

Bearline Film Productions is also committed to creating opportunities for aspiring filmmakers, actors, artists, technicians, and creative professionals. Many talented individuals dream of working in the film industry but never receive the chance to gain real-world experience. We strive to provide those opportunities by welcoming people both in front of and behind the camera. Whether someone is interested in acting, cinematography, production design, makeup, sound, editing, visual effects, or production support, we believe everyone deserves a chance to contribute and grow.

Today, we are asking for your support to help us complete two major film projects currently in development and production. These projects represent years of dedication, countless volunteer hours, personal investments, and the hard work of a passionate team determined to bring meaningful stories to audiences everywhere.

Funding from this campaign will help cover critical production expenses, including:

  1. Equipment and production costs
  2. Location and permit fees
  3. Post-production editing
  4. Sound design and music
  5. Visual effects
  6. Marketing and distribution
  7. Cast and crew support
  8. Film festival submissions

Completing these projects will not only help us release these films to the public, but it will also establish a stronger foundation for Bearline Film Productions to continue creating future independent films and providing opportunities for new talent.

Every donation, regardless of size, brings us one step closer to finishing these films and building a platform where powerful stories can be told and new creative voices can be heard.

If you believe in independent filmmaking, authentic storytelling, and creating opportunities for passionate artists, we invite you to join us on this journey.

Thank you for supporting Bearline Film Productions and helping us turn years of hard work, creativity, and dedication into films that audiences will remember for years to come.

Together, we can bring these stories to life. 🎬

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