A new device for my college education

Hello everyone,

I'm reaching out to ask for support in purchasing a new phone. My current phone's camera quality is very poor, and with my graduation coming up soon, I would love to be able to capture memories and take photos with friends, classmates, and family.

I'll also be starting college in a few months and I can't rely on my dad's phone, having a reliable smartphone will be important for educational purposes, including accessing online resources, attending virtual classes when needed, communicating with lecturers and classmates, and managing schoolwork.

I'm trying to raise ₦140,000 to purchase a Samsung Galaxy A07. Any amount, no matter how small, would help me get closer to this goal.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can provide. I truly appreciate it.