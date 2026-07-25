A New Chapter for a Mom and Her Daughters

After a long and emotionally exhausting custody battle, my daughters and I will finally have the opportunity to start rebuilding our lives together! While we're just thankful to be able to be together and move forward, were starting over with very little.

One of our biggest needs is a reliable vehicle so I can safely get my daughters to school, appointments and activities and with all the drug use that goes on with the public transit system this is difficult. We also need help with essential items such as clothing for my girls. Asking for help is not easy for me, I've always wanted to provide everything my daughters need on my own, but I also know that excepting support during difficult times is sometimes the strongest thing a parent can do. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping us establish a safe, stable and independent life together. If you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you so very much for taking the time to read this!



