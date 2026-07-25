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A New Breed of Men

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTyrone Brown

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tyrone Brown

A New Breed of Men

The "New Breed of Men Foundation" transforms lives by providing essential community-wide support, including shelters for abused women, aid for the homeless, truancy reduction, middle school mentorship, and critical food pantry access. Financial backing is vital to sustain these life-saving efforts and continue uplifting our most vulnerable neighbors.

The Heart of the Movement

It started with a simple vision: to be the breath of life to the forgotten and the downtrodden. For years, the New Breed of Men Foundation has been an unwavering pillar of hope across the region, answering the call of the community.

Consider the story of Maria, who walked through the doors of their abused women's transitional program with only the clothes on her back. Through the foundation’s relentless advocacy, she received safe housing, legal assistance, and counseling. Today, she is securely employed and reunited with her children, breaking a generations-old cycle of trauma.

The reach of the foundation extends far into the streets, providing crucial homelessness support. Every week, volunteers deploy mobile units to offer warm meals, clothing, and vital resources to those experiencing hardship, ensuring that no one is left to sleep on the cold concrete.

Shaping the Future

In the classrooms, the foundation operates a transformative truancy program and middle school mentorship initiative. At-risk boys and girls are paired with positive role models who teach emotional resilience, conflict resolution, and the undeniable value of education. By intervening early, volunteers keep students in school, steering them away from the streets and onto a path of graduation and purpose.

Back at the neighborhood level, the foundation's food pantry aid serves as a vital lifeline. Every month, hundreds of struggling families in the area receive fresh produce, meat, and dry goods. These groceries don't just fill empty cupboards; they provide parents with the peace of mind to focus on keeping their families together.

How You Can Help

All of these life-changing initiatives rely solely on the generosity of the community. To maintain this extensive network of care, cover operational costs, and expand their services to reach even more people in need, the foundation requires your support.

By making a tax-deductible donation, you are not just funding a charity—you are putting a hot meal on a child's plate, keeping a domestic violence survivor safe, and giving a lost youth a mentor who believes in their future.

If you would like to help sustain and expand these efforts, let me know:

·Would you like information on making a one-time donation or setting up a monthly recurring pledge?

·Are you interested in volunteering your time to help at the food pantry or mentor students?



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